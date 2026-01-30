Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for MTS and CBIC Havaldar Exam 2025; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and exam date ahead of the computer-based test
As per the official schedule, the computer-based examination for SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar will commence from February 4, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and exam date ahead of the computer-based test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN). A total of 7,948 vacancies have been notified across various ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India, making it one of the largest Group C recruitment exercises.

As per the official schedule, the computer-based examination for SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar will commence from February 4, 2026. Candidates were allowed to select their preferred exam slots between January 16 and January 25, 2026, following which the commission issued the city intimation slips.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city intimation slip provides details regarding the examination city and date. The admit card will be issued separately. Candidates have been advised to verify the details carefully to avoid any discrepancies on the day of the examination.

Under the SSC MTS Recruitment 2025, a total of 6,078 vacancies are available for candidates in the 18–25 years age group, while 732 vacancies are for candidates aged 18–27 years. Additionally, 1,138 vacancies have been announced for the post of Havaldar. The minimum educational qualification for all posts is Class 10 pass from a recognised board.

The age of candidates will be calculated with reference to August 1, 2025, and age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for SSC MTS and Havaldar City Intimation Slip
  3. Log in using the registration number and password
  4. Check the city intimation slip displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save the slip for future reference
Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
15:39 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC job aspirants SSC MTS
Similar stories
Answer Key

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key; Three Questions Dropped

MCC

MCC Suspends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Until Further Notice; Read Details H. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Extends Document Verification Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3; Check . . .

Junior Engineer (JE)

JE Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan SOG Finds Re-Test Paper Also Leaked; What Next?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key; Three Questions Dropped

MCC

MCC Suspends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Until Further Notice; Read Details H. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Extends Document Verification Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3; Check . . .

Junior Engineer (JE)

JE Recruitment Exam: Rajasthan SOG Finds Re-Test Paper Also Leaked; What Next?

Answer Key

TS TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Get Response Sheet Download Link Here

DPS Ruby Park

Exuberanza 2026 Lights Up DPS Ruby Park with Creativity, Camaraderie and Compassion

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality