SSC Releases City Intimation Slip for MTS and CBIC Havaldar Exam 2025; Download Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and exam date ahead of the computer-based test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN). A total of 7,948 vacancies have been notified across various ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India, making it one of the largest Group C recruitment exercises.

As per the official schedule, the computer-based examination for SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar will commence from February 4, 2026. Candidates were allowed to select their preferred exam slots between January 16 and January 25, 2026, following which the commission issued the city intimation slips.

The city intimation slip provides details regarding the examination city and date. The admit card will be issued separately. Candidates have been advised to verify the details carefully to avoid any discrepancies on the day of the examination.

Under the SSC MTS Recruitment 2025, a total of 6,078 vacancies are available for candidates in the 18–25 years age group, while 732 vacancies are for candidates aged 18–27 years. Additionally, 1,138 vacancies have been announced for the post of Havaldar. The minimum educational qualification for all posts is Class 10 pass from a recognised board.

The age of candidates will be calculated with reference to August 1, 2025, and age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Click on the link for SSC MTS and Havaldar City Intimation Slip Log in using the registration number and password Check the city intimation slip displayed on the screen Download and save the slip for future reference