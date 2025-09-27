SSC Releases Answer Key for Phase 13 Recruitment Exam 2025; New Challenge Process Introduced

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets from the official website — ssc.gov.in The window to submit challenges will remain open until September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the answer key for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets from the official website — ssc.gov.in.

This year, the Commission has introduced a revised process for raising objections, categorizing the exam questions into two distinct groups: Deemed Challenged Questions and Challengeable Questions.

According to the SSC, Deemed Challenged Questions are those that the Commission has independently identified as requiring review. These questions have already been addressed by SSC, and therefore, no further action or payment is required from candidates for these specific items.

In contrast, Challengeable Questions — those not flagged by SSC — remain open for representation. Candidates who wish to challenge these questions or their corresponding answers may submit objections online through the SSC portal. Each objection will incur a fee of ₹50 per question or answer.

The window to submit challenges will remain open until September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and response sheet before filing any objections.

The SSC Phase 13 computer-based examination was conducted between July 24 and August 2, 2025, across three educational qualification levels: Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & Above. Additionally, a re-exam was held on August 29, 2025, for over 55,000 candidates who faced technical or administrative issues during the initial exam dates.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official SSC website for updates and further instructions related to the recruitment process.