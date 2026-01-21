Staff Selection Commission

SSC Issues Stenographer Skill Test 2026 City Intimation Slip; Know Admit Card Release Date

Posted on 21 Jan 2026
12:34 PM

File Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ Skill Test 2026. Candidates who have qualified the written examination can now check the city of their examination by logging into the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The information has been made available through an official notice issued by the Commission. As per the SSC, candidates appearing for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Skill Test can view their exam city details through the designated login module on the website using their registration number and password.

The Commission has also clarified that the admission certificate, or admit card, for the skill test will be released two to three days prior to the examination date. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card using the same login credentials from the official portal.

The SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2026 for both Grade C and Grade D posts is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and January 29, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill a total of 1,590 vacancies, including 230 posts for Grade C and 1,360 posts for Grade D. The vacancies are distributed across various categories such as Unreserved, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Disabilities.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2026 City Slip: How to Check

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
  • Log in using your registration number and password
  • View the city of examination details
  • Download and save the page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates related to the release of admit cards and other examination-related instructions.

