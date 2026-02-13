NID DAT 2026

NID DAT Prelims 2026 Result Announced for MDes; Scorecard and Rechecking Window Links

Posted on 13 Feb 2026
The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 preliminary examination results for the Master of Design (MDes) programme. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their results from the official admissions portal at admissions.nid.edu.

To check the NID DAT MDes Prelims Result 2026, candidates are required to log in using their registered email address and date of birth. The result document contains essential details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, programme name, category applied under, total marks secured in the examination, and the qualifying status for the next stage.

The institute has also opened a rechecking facility for candidates who wish to review their prelims result. The rechecking window commenced on February 12 at 6 PM and will remain active until 11.59 PM on February 14, 2026. During this period, candidates can submit their requests online through the official portal.

However, NID has clarified that the rechecking process is limited in scope. The institute will only verify whether all answers have been evaluated, whether the total marks have been calculated accurately, and whether any responses were left unchecked. There will be no re-evaluation of answers, and marks will not be altered beyond correcting calculation or marking errors. The institute has explicitly stated that review requests will not lead to reassessment of subjective responses.

Candidates who successfully qualify in the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the NID DAT MDes Mains 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted in March. The MDes Mains examination will consist of two components — a studio test and a personal interview — both designed to assess candidates’ design aptitude, creativity, and subject understanding in greater depth.

The Master of Design programme is offered at NID’s campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Gandhinagar. Admission to these campuses is based on performance in both the prelims and mains stages of the DAT.

Candidates are advised to complete the rechecking process within the specified deadline, if required, and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the MDes Mains examination schedule and further admission procedures.

