WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase Dates Out

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released a revised schedule for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025, introducing changes to crucial stages such as seat allotment, reporting timelines, and the stray vacancy round for postgraduate medical admissions under the state quota.

The updated timetable applies to candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma courses through the state counselling process. As per the latest notification, the window for online choice filling and choice locking closed on February 12.

According to the revised counselling calendar, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on February 16, 2026, after 4 PM. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges for document verification and admission between February 17 and February 19, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Allotted candidates are required to be physically present at the allotted institute with all original documents and the prescribed admission fee within the reporting window. Candidates who receive an upgraded seat from previous rounds must submit the necessary documents along with the server-generated relieving letter issued by their earlier allotted institute before joining the newly assigned college.

Stray Vacancy Round Dates

The revised schedule also outlines the timeline for the stray vacancy round, which serves as a final opportunity for candidates to secure admission if seats remain vacant after Round 3.

Registration for the stray vacancy round will take place on February 20, 2026, between 11 AM and 8 PM. Fee payment will also be accepted on the same day from 11 AM until midnight. Verification of registered candidates is scheduled for February 21, 2026, from 9 AM to 3 PM, followed by the publication of the verified candidate list after 4 PM on the same day.

The choice filling and locking window for the stray vacancy round will open on February 21 at 5 PM and remain available until midnight on February 22. The results of the stray vacancy allotment will be announced on February 24, 2026. Candidates who receive seats must complete reporting and document verification at their allotted colleges between February 27 and February 28, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the official WBMCC portal for further updates to the revised counselling process.