NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Registration Opens for 4-Year ITEP; Application Schedule and Exam Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
11:23 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the academic session 2026–27 can submit their applications through the official websites.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the academic session 2026–27 can submit their applications through the official websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to complete the NCET 2026 application process is March 10. The entrance test is conducted for admission to ITEP courses offered by central and state universities, as well as premier institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

Application Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ncet.
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and fill out the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit.

The application fee for NCET 2026 varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay ₹1,200. For applicants from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the registration fee is ₹1,000. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), the Persons with Disability (PwD), the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and the Third Gender categories must pay ₹650 as the application fee. Applicants are advised to complete the payment process within the stipulated time to ensure the successful submission of the form.

The NCET 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode and is tentatively scheduled for April 17. The examination will be held in 13 languages to ensure wider accessibility for candidates across the country. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is designed as a dual-major course in education. It combines school-stage specialisation with a second major discipline chosen by the candidate, enabling a comprehensive approach to teacher preparation.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
11:24 AM
NCET 2026 National Common Entrance Test National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Out at upmsp.edu.in - Check Exam Guidelines and Tim. . .

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT Prelims 2026 Result Announced for MDes; Scorecard and Rechecking Window Links

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Revised Merit List - Fresh Hearing at Allahabad HC Today; Check Counselling. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026: Board to Host Live Webcast Today on Exam Guidelines and Recent Scoring Ref. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Out at upmsp.edu.in - Check Exam Guidelines and Tim. . .

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT Prelims 2026 Result Announced for MDes; Scorecard and Rechecking Window Links

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Revised Merit List - Fresh Hearing at Allahabad HC Today; Check Counselling. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026: Board to Host Live Webcast Today on Exam Guidelines and Recent Scoring Ref. . .

TET

BSE Odisha Declares OTET December 2025 Result; Pass Percentage Stands at 68.97%

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DNB Final Theory Exam Results December 2025; Check at natboard.edu.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality