SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Open; Challenges Accepted Online

Summary The commission has also released candidates' response sheets and question papers along with the provisional answer key The SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Examination was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026, in multiple shifts at examination centres across the country

The Staff Selection Commission has opened the objection window for the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026, allowing candidates to challenge responses they believe are incorrect in the provisional answer key.

The commission has also released candidates' response sheets and question papers along with the provisional answer key. The objection facility provides candidates an opportunity to raise concerns before the final answer key is prepared and the examination results are announced.

The SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Examination was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026, in multiple shifts at examination centres across the country. The test serves as the first stage of the recruitment process for General Duty Constable posts.

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The commission has fixed the objection fee at Rs 50 per question challenged.

SSC has clarified that only objections submitted through the online mode within the stipulated period will be considered for review. Challenges sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets and the provisional answer key before filing objections. They should also retain a copy of the submitted challenge form and payment receipt for future reference.

Once the objection window closes, SSC will examine all valid representations received from candidates. Based on the findings, the commission will prepare and publish the final answer key.

The final answer key will form the basis for the preparation of results and further stages of the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, candidates can continue to access and download their provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper by logging into the SSC portal using their credentials. The commission has urged candidates to submit objections, if any, within the prescribed timeline to ensure their concerns are considered during the review process.