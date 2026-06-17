GMAC Introduces GMAT Superscore Feature to Strengthen Business School Admission for MBA Aspirants

Summary The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the introduction of a new GMAT Superscore feature. The initiative is designed to help candidates showcase their strongest academic potential by combining their best section-wise scores from multiple valid attempts of the latest GMAT edition.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the introduction of a new GMAT Superscore feature aimed at providing business school applicants with a more comprehensive representation of their testing performance. The initiative is designed to help candidates showcase their strongest academic potential by combining their best section-wise scores from multiple valid attempts of the latest GMAT edition.

According to GMAC, the new feature will be implemented in August 2026 and will automatically generate a superscore for eligible candidates. The score will be calculated using the highest performance achieved by a candidate in each section across multiple valid GMAT examinations, regardless of whether the tests were taken at a physical test centre or through the online examination mode.

The council stated that the GMAT Superscore will be displayed directly within candidates’ MBA.com accounts, allowing applicants to easily access and review their consolidated performance. In addition, the superscore will be included as an extra data point in the Official Score Reports that are shared with business schools and management programmes during the admissions process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is expected to offer candidates a stronger opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, particularly those who may have performed exceptionally well in different sections across separate test attempts. By presenting the best section scores collectively, the superscore seeks to provide admissions committees with a broader understanding of an applicant’s academic strengths and overall aptitude.

GMAC believes the initiative will address one of the longstanding concerns among MBA aspirants—test-related pressure and score anxiety. Many candidates often hesitate to submit their scores to preferred institutions if a single test attempt does not accurately reflect their abilities, despite having demonstrated stronger performance in other attempts.

The new feature also reflects GMAC’s ongoing efforts to collaborate more effectively with business schools and create a more candidate-friendly admissions ecosystem. By providing admissions committees with an additional performance metric, the organisation hopes to support a fairer and more holistic evaluation process for aspiring management students worldwide.