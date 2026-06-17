Gujarat TAT HS 2025 Prelims Exam Results Declared; Over 51,000 Candidates Score Above 70

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the board's official website Following the examination, candidates were provided access to their OMR sheets and a provisional answer key

The State Examination Board Gujarat has announced the results of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) (TAT-HS) 2025 Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the board's official website.

The result was declared after the completion of the answer key review process. Following the examination, candidates were provided access to their OMR sheets and a provisional answer key. Aspirants were given an opportunity to raise objections and seek clarification regarding disputed questions.

According to the board, all objections submitted by candidates were examined by subject experts. Based on the recommendations of the expert panel, the final answer key was prepared and the results were subsequently announced.

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Official data released by the board shows that 1,65,024 candidates had registered for the TAT-HS 2025 Preliminary Examination. Of these, 1,47,584 candidates appeared for the test.

The performance statistics indicate:

51,971 candidates scored more than 70 marks.

10,876 candidates secured above 100 marks.

1,666 candidates crossed the 120-mark threshold.

The figures highlight the competitive nature of the examination, with only a small percentage of candidates achieving the highest score brackets.

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website of SEB Gujarat. Click on the "TAT-HS 2025 Preliminary Result" link on the homepage. Enter the required credentials, such as confirmation number, application number or date of birth. Click on the Submit/View Result option. The result will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details and check the marks obtained. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the information mentioned on their result and retain a printed copy for use during future stages of the recruitment or eligibility process.

The board has also urged aspirants to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding further procedures and announcements related to the TAT-HS examination.