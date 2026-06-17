OJEE 2026

Special OJEE 2026 Registration Begins for UG,PG Courses - Check Exam Date, Syllabus and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
13:00 PM

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Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has commenced the registration process for the 2nd/Special OJEE 2026.
Eligible applicants can complete the registration process through the official OJEE portal (ojee.nic.in).

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has commenced the registration process for the 2nd/Special OJEE 2026, offering another opportunity to candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. Eligible applicants can complete the registration process through the official OJEE portal (ojee.nic.in). The special entrance examination is being conducted to facilitate admissions against seats that remain vacant after the first phase of counselling.

Candidates interested in applying for the 2nd Special OJEE 2026 can submit their applications online until June 28, 2026, up to 11 PM. To access the application portal, applicants will need to log in using their application number and password.

The special entrance test is open to candidates seeking admission to a wide range of programmes, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), BSc, BPharm, Basic BSc Nursing, MBA, MCA, and MSc Computer Science courses. The examination provides an additional chance for eligible candidates to secure admission in institutions participating in the OJEE admission process.

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According to the schedule announced by the board, the 2nd Special OJEE 2026 examinations are expected to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from July 13 to July 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding examination timings, admit cards, and other important announcements.

The board has clarified that the syllabus for the BTech entrance examination will remain the same as that prescribed for JEE Main 2026. For all other courses covered under the special examination, the syllabus will be identical to that used for the OJEE 2026 examinations conducted in May this year.

OJEEB has also stated that candidates who have already appeared in JEE Main 2026 and obtained a rank for BTech admissions, or those who have secured a rank in OJEE 2026 for other programmes, are not required to appear for the 2nd Special OJEE examination. Their existing ranks will continue to be considered during the admission process.

The board further informed that the ranks obtained through the 2nd Special OJEE 2026 will be utilised for admissions to seats that remain unfilled after the completion of the first phase of OJEE counselling. This special examination is intended to ensure optimum utilisation of available seats across participating institutions.

Regarding eligibility, the notification specifies that candidates from outside Odisha will not be eligible for admission to government colleges through this process. However, such candidates can apply for and secure admission in private institutions participating in the counselling process.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
13:00 PM
OJEE 2026 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Registration Exam dates
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