OTET 2026 Admit Card to Be Released Shortly; Check Recent Updates Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online using their login credentials According to the latest notification, the examination will now be conducted on June 28, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 21, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is set to release the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 admit cards today, June 17, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online using their login credentials.

The board has advised candidates to download and print their admit cards as soon as they become available, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

Along with the admit card announcement, BSE Odisha has revised the examination schedule for OTET 2026.

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According to the latest notification, the examination will now be conducted on June 28, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 21, 2026. The revised schedule has been issued in continuation of the board's notification released on May 12, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the examination should take note of the updated timings:

Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

OTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official BSE Odisha website. Click on the OTET 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the hall ticket. Take a printout for use on the examination day

OTET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha. The revised schedule provides candidates with additional preparation time ahead of the examination on June 28.