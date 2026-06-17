KCET 2026

Unable to Access KCET Verification Slip 2026? KEA Issues Important Notice for UGCET Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
14:47 PM

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Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important advisory for UGCET 2026 candidates who are unable to download their KCET 2026 verification slips.
The authority has instructed affected applicants to resolve the issue by June 19.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important advisory for UGCET 2026 candidates who are unable to download their KCET 2026 verification slips. The authority has instructed affected applicants to resolve the issue by June 19, as the verification slip is a mandatory document required for participation in the admission process for professional courses across Karnataka.

According to KEA, candidates facing difficulties in accessing the verification slip must first schedule an appointment through the link available on the official KEA website. After booking an appointment, they are required to visit the KEA office in person with all original documents to complete the verification process and rectify any discrepancies that may be preventing the generation of the verification slip.

KEA had released the KCET 2026 verification slips on June 12. Explaining the reasons behind the issue, KEA Executive Director H Prasanna stated that some candidates are unable to download their verification slips because essential information remains incomplete in the system. These issues include non-submission of Pre-University Course (PUC) marks, incomplete document verification, or the absence of certain mandatory details required for processing applications.

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The authority noted that candidates who have not uploaded or entered their PUC marks and those whose document verification process remains pending are among those most likely to face problems while attempting to download the verification slip. Since the document serves as proof of successful verification, candidates must ensure that all required academic and personal information has been correctly submitted.

KEA also highlighted a separate issue affecting some Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. According to the authority, certain applicants belonging to reservation categories such as SC-A, SC-B, and SC-C may be unable to access their verification slips because they have not updated the new Registration Document (RD) number linked to their reservation category. Such candidates have been advised to update the required information through the online facility provided on the KEA website.

For candidates whose documents still require verification, KEA has made it mandatory to book an appointment and visit the office personally for document scrutiny. Meanwhile, candidates with missing PUC marks and SC category applicants needing to update their revised RD numbers can complete the necessary corrections through the dedicated online links available on the official portal.

With counselling activities expected to progress soon, KEA has urged all affected candidates to complete the required corrections and verification formalities before the June 19 deadline to avoid disruptions during the option-entry and admission process.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
14:48 PM
KCET 2026 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test
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