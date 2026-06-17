MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 Announced; Check Pass Percent, Division-Wise Stats

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the board’s official result portals.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the board’s official result portals. This year, a total of 144787 regular candidates appeared for the exam, of which 58608 passed. The overall pass percentage for the regular students stood at 40.47%.

According to the official statistics, 13344 students have secured first division, 44584 second division, and 680 candidates passed in the third division.

To check and download the MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026, students will be required to enter their application number and roll number on the official website. The online scorecard will serve as an important document until the original marksheets are issued by the respective schools.

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The MPBSE conducted the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 from May 7 to May 19 at various examination centres across Madhya Pradesh. The examination provided students with an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance and successfully complete their secondary education requirements.

Students can access their results through the official websites, including mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and result.mponline.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their scores.

The online scorecard will contain several important details, including the student's name, school name, application number, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades awarded, and qualification status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the marksheet and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

Find the direct download link here.