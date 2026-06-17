Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 Announced; Check Pass Percent, Division-Wise Stats

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
13:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026.
Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the board’s official result portals.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the board’s official result portals. This year, a total of 144787 regular candidates appeared for the exam, of which 58608 passed. The overall pass percentage for the regular students stood at 40.47%.

According to the official statistics, 13344 students have secured first division, 44584 second division, and 680 candidates passed in the third division.

To check and download the MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026, students will be required to enter their application number and roll number on the official website. The online scorecard will serve as an important document until the original marksheets are issued by the respective schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPBSE conducted the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 from May 7 to May 19 at various examination centres across Madhya Pradesh. The examination provided students with an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance and successfully complete their secondary education requirements.

Students can access their results through the official websites, including mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and result.mponline.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their scores.

The online scorecard will contain several important details, including the student's name, school name, application number, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades awarded, and qualification status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the marksheet and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
13:22 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 Result
Similar stories
OJEE 2026

Special OJEE 2026 Registration Begins for UG,PG Courses - Check Exam Date, Syllabus a. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Invites Applications for Young Professionals Recruitment 2026; Monthly Stipend Rs. . .

TET

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card Released at mahatet.in; Exam to Be Held in Offline Mode

DU Admissions

DU PG Admission 2026: Round 1 Merit List and Subject-Wise Allocation Scores Released

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OJEE 2026

Special OJEE 2026 Registration Begins for UG,PG Courses - Check Exam Date, Syllabus a. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Invites Applications for Young Professionals Recruitment 2026; Monthly Stipend Rs. . .

TET

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card Released at mahatet.in; Exam to Be Held in Offline Mode

DU Admissions

DU PG Admission 2026: Round 1 Merit List and Subject-Wise Allocation Scores Released

School holidays

Odisha Schools to Reopen on June 18 After Raja Festival, Confirms Minister

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday Schedule for 2026; Check Official Noti. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality