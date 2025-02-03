SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Admit card released for February 5 exam on ssc.gov.in - Check details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
15:05 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and login to their account to download their admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) exam to be held on February 5, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and login to their account to download their admit card.

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account by entering login credentials

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link

Step 5: Your SSC GD admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

"Candidates may note that Admission Certificate has been modified as Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy and the same will be retained at the examination centre as record of the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy for future references," a notification by the commission mentioned.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
16:17 PM
SSC GD 2025
Similar stories
Representative Image
CBSE 2025

CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Representative Image
UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official webs. . .

Representative Image
JEE Mains 2025

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Budget 2025

Budget 2025: What the Education Sector Got and Where It’s Headed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 2. . .

Representative Image
CBSE 2025

CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Representative Image
UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official webs. . .

Representative Image
JEE Mains 2025

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality