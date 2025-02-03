SSC GD Admit card released for February 5 exam on ssc.gov.in - Check details

Summary Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and login to their account to download their admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) exam to be held on February 5, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account by entering login credentials

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link

Step 5: Your SSC GD admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

"Candidates may note that Admission Certificate has been modified as Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy and the same will be retained at the examination centre as record of the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy for future references," a notification by the commission mentioned.