SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List Here

Summary The result pertains to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026 he commission has released the merit list in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Examination 2025 for both male and female candidates. The result pertains to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official SSC website. The commission has released the merit list in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,565 Constable (Executive) vacancies in Delhi Police. Candidates shortlisted through the CBT will now be required to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE & MT), which is a crucial stage in the selection process.

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Along with the result, SSC has also published category-wise cut-off marks. The overall recruitment process includes a Computer-Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE & MT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.

Separate result lists have been issued for male and female candidates who have qualified for the subsequent stages. The commission has also released a separate list of candidates whose results were withheld or not processed due to malpractice-related issues.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the result PDF and retain a copy for future reference. Those whose names or roll numbers appear in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the PE & MT stage as per the schedule to be announced by the authorities.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official SSC website. Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage. Locate the link titled “Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025.” Open the relevant result PDF. Download the file and search for your name or roll number using the Ctrl + F function. Candidates whose names or roll numbers appear in the list will be considered qualified for the PE & MT stage.