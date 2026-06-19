Bihar government

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2026 Declared at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Check Counselling Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
19:05 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official website by logging in with their application number and password
The counselling process will determine the allocation of seats across participating institutions based on candidates' ranks, preferences, and seat availability

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has announced the results of the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official website by logging in with their application number and password.

The result marks an important milestone in the admission process for the two-year Bachelor of Education programme, as the scorecard will be required during counselling, seat allotment, and final admission procedures.

University authorities have advised candidates to carefully review all information mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them. Key details include the candidate's name, roll number, examination name, category, subject details, marks obtained, total marks, rank secured, and qualifying status.

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Candidates who notice any discrepancies in their scorecards have been urged to contact the concerned authorities immediately to ensure that corrections are made before the counselling process begins.

With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the counselling process. University authorities are expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule, registration dates, seat matrix, and admission guidelines in the coming days.

The counselling process will determine the allocation of seats across participating institutions based on candidates' ranks, preferences, and seat availability.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official Bihar B.Ed CET website for updates regarding counselling registration, seat allotment rounds, document verification, and admission deadlines. Missing any scheduled activity could affect a candidate's chances of securing admission for the 2026 academic session.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
19:05 PM
Bihar government BEd Entrance exam CET-BED Results out
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