BPSSC Declares Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2026; Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks Released

Summary Alongside the result, the commission has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination The qualified candidates will now be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is a mandatory stage for final recruitment

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has announced the results of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mains Examination 2026 conducted under Advertisement No. 05/2025. Alongside the result, the commission has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination.

Candidates who have secured marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off in their respective categories have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The qualified candidates will now be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is a mandatory stage for final recruitment.

The cut-off scores have been determined based on several factors, including the number of candidates appearing for the examination, available vacancies, and overall performance levels.

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For the Unreserved (UR) category, the cut-off was fixed at 134 marks for male candidates and 116.20 marks for female candidates. Candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category required 127.40 marks for males and 109.60 marks for females.

In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, the cut-off stood at 114.40 marks for male candidates and 87 marks for female candidates, while the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category recorded cut-offs of 109.80 and 92.80 marks for male and female candidates respectively.

For Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, the qualifying marks were 129.20 for males and 110 marks for females. In the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) category, the cut-off was 126.80 for male candidates and 105.40 for female candidates. The cut-off for Backward Class Women was fixed at 107.60 marks, while transgender candidates qualified with 65.80 marks.

Separate cut-offs were also prescribed for candidates applying under the Freedom Fighter Ward (FFW) quota in applicable categories.

With the declaration of the Mains result, attention now shifts to the Physical Efficiency Test, which serves as the next stage of the recruitment process. Although qualifying in nature, candidates must successfully clear the PET to remain eligible for final selection.

According to the prescribed standards, male candidates will be required to complete a 1.6-kilometre run within six minutes. Female candidates must complete a one-kilometre run within five minutes.

The commission has advised shortlisted candidates to begin preparations for the physical test and keep all necessary documents, including admit cards and medical certificates, ready for verification during the PET process.

Candidates can access the result and detailed cut-off list through the official result document released by the BPSSC. Further updates regarding PET schedules and admit cards are expected to be announced on the commission's official website in due course.