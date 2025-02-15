SSC declares result of Combined Hindi Translator Paper-I exam on ssc.gov.in - All Details

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by entering their login credentials The Paper-I examination was conducted on December 9, 2024, in a computer-based mode at various centres across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for Paper-I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by entering their login credentials.

A total of 2,145 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and are eligible to appear for Paper-II (Descriptive).

The Paper-I examination was conducted on December 9, 2024, in a computer-based mode at various centres across the country. The minimum qualifying marks for Paper-I are:

General Category: 30 percent

OBC/EWS: 25 percent

SC/ST - 20 percent

How to check the results of SSC Combined Hindi Translator for Paper 1

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Result tab.

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning 'Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 Paper-I Result'

Step 4: Enter the required details to view your result

Candidates who have qualified in the Paper 1 will now have to appear in Paper 2 of the exam.