SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Release Date, How to Check at ssc.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
13:40 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access and download their results using their login credentials.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was conducted nationwide on November 30, 2025. Following the exam, the Commission opened the answer key objection window from December 8 to December 11, 2025, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the provisional answer key.

To qualify for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination, candidates must clear all stages of the selection process. The Tier 1 exam serves as the first stage, and candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination. Those who successfully clear all sections of Tier 2 will proceed to the document verification stage, which is the final phase of the recruitment process.

The SSC CHSL examination is conducted to recruit candidates for the following posts:

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO)
  • Data Entry Operator (Grade A)

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Download

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Result’ tab available on the homepage
  • Select the SSC CHSL examination link
  • Click on the Tier 1 result link for the relevant post
  • Download the PDF and search for your roll number
  • Save the result PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SSC website for the latest updates regarding the result declaration and the schedule of the Tier 2 examination.

