CTET 2026 Correction Window Opens for February Session - Direct Application Edit Link Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. CBSE has clearly stated that no changes will be permitted once the correction facility is closed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026, allowing registered candidates to modify their submitted forms. Applicants who completed the CTET 2026 registration process within the stipulated deadline can make necessary corrections by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in, before December 26. CBSE has clearly stated that no changes will be permitted once the correction facility is closed.

During the correction window, candidates are allowed to edit several personal and academic details in their application forms. These include the candidate’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, category, address, mobile number, email ID, and educational institution details. Applicants can also modify the paper opted for (Paper I or Paper II), subjects under Paper II, and Language I and II, subject to the availability of capacity in the selected city. However, CBSE has clarified that exam city choices cannot be changed, as centres will be allotted randomly based on availability.

To make corrections, candidates need to visit ctet.nic.in, click on the link for CTET February 2026 online corrections, log in using their application number and password, edit the required fields, review the form carefully, and submit the changes. Applicants are advised to double-check all information before final submission to avoid discrepancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official schedule, the CTET 2026 examination will be conducted on February 8 in two shifts, each lasting two hours and 30 minutes. The first shift is scheduled from 9.30 AM to Noon for Paper II, while the second shift will take place from 2.30 PM to 5 PM for Paper I.

CTET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted to assess candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8. CTET qualification is mandatory for recruitment in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and several other institutions that recognise CTET scores.

Find the direct application correction link here.