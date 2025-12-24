CAT 2025

CAT Result 2025 to Be Declared Today? Check Latest Update and Selection Criteria of IIMs

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Dec 2025
10:57 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result today, December 24.
Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination will be able to download their CAT 2025 scorecards from the official website.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result today, December 24, at 6 PM. Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination will be able to download their CAT 2025 scorecards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.

This year, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025, which was conducted across 339 test centres in 170 cities throughout the country. The examination was held in three slots, and therefore, the scores obtained by candidates will be normalised to ensure fairness across different sessions. The CAT 2025 final answer key was released earlier on December 17, following which the evaluation process was completed. Along with the scorecard, candidates will also be able to view their section-wise scores and overall percentile today.

To check the CAT 2025 result, candidates are required to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and click on the login link. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the CAT scorecard for future reference, as it will be required during the admission and interview stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAT percentile 2025 will play a crucial role in the admission process of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating management institutes. Only those candidates who meet the minimum CAT cut-off percentile prescribed by individual IIMs will be shortlisted for the second stage of the selection process. This stage typically includes the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates should note that the selection criteria and weightage differ across IIMs. In addition to CAT scores, institutes consider several other parameters such as academic background, work experience, diversity factors, and overall composite score derived from performance in all stages of the selection process, including interviews.

Last updated on 24 Dec 2025
10:58 AM
CAT 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT) IIM Kozhikode Result IIMs
Similar stories
CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Correction Window Opens for February Session - Direct Application Edit Link. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Big Change Ahead: NTA Plans New Exam Security Plan for Major Entrance Tests like NEET. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule for AIQ and State Quota Out; When Will Round 3 Begin?

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET Result 2025 Declared - Check Download Link and KARTET Qualifying Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Correction Window Opens for February Session - Direct Application Edit Link. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Big Change Ahead: NTA Plans New Exam Security Plan for Major Entrance Tests like NEET. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule for AIQ and State Quota Out; When Will Round 3 Begin?

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET Result 2025 Declared - Check Download Link and KARTET Qualifying Detail. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2025 Rescheduled; Check New Schedule and City Intimation Det. . .

NEET PG

CET Cell Announces Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 2 and 3 Dates, Final Seat Matrix Re. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality