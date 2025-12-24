CAT Result 2025 to Be Declared Today? Check Latest Update and Selection Criteria of IIMs

Summary The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result today, December 24. Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination will be able to download their CAT 2025 scorecards from the official website.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result today, December 24, at 6 PM. Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination will be able to download their CAT 2025 scorecards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.

This year, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025, which was conducted across 339 test centres in 170 cities throughout the country. The examination was held in three slots, and therefore, the scores obtained by candidates will be normalised to ensure fairness across different sessions. The CAT 2025 final answer key was released earlier on December 17, following which the evaluation process was completed. Along with the scorecard, candidates will also be able to view their section-wise scores and overall percentile today.

To check the CAT 2025 result, candidates are required to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and click on the login link. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the CAT scorecard for future reference, as it will be required during the admission and interview stages.

The CAT percentile 2025 will play a crucial role in the admission process of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating management institutes. Only those candidates who meet the minimum CAT cut-off percentile prescribed by individual IIMs will be shortlisted for the second stage of the selection process. This stage typically includes the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates should note that the selection criteria and weightage differ across IIMs. In addition to CAT scores, institutes consider several other parameters such as academic background, work experience, diversity factors, and overall composite score derived from performance in all stages of the selection process, including interviews.