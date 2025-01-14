Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2024 Expected Today at ssc.gov.in- Latest Updates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
16:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 today i.e. on January 14 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) will be able to download the admit card through the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in the Central Government. As per the schedule, SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) is scheduled to take place on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. SSC CGL 2024 Tier II registration commenced on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024.

Along with the Tier 2 admit card, the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will likely be available today, January 14, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter the required details
  3. Now click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page
  4. A new page will open where candidates can click on the download link
  5. The admit card will be downloaded
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
16:04 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2024 SSC CGL Admit Card
