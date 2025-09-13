SSC

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Aspirants Left Waiting as Exams Cancelled in Key Centres; Rescheduled For Later This Month

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) promise of a “glitch-free” and smooth conduct of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 Examination 2025 fell short as the first two days of the exam were marred by severe technical issues and administrative mismanagement, leading to the cancellation of exams at multiple centres across India.

According to official notifications released by the SSC’s North Eastern and Eastern regions, several centres reported complete shutdowns of examination activities on September 12 and 13 due to system crashes, delayed logins, and centre-level mismanagement.

This year, more than 28.14 lakh candidates have registered for the SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 exam, which is being conducted across 260 centres in 129 cities. The exam, originally scheduled in August, had already been postponed once due to technical snags. However, despite assurances of reforms and new protocols, reports from the ground indicate that centres in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Jammu, Kanpur, and West Bengal faced major disruptions.

The SSC’s regional director of the eastern region issued a circular confirming that all shifts on September 12 at Mind Matrix, Kalaberia, near Bishnupur Bazar Bus Stop in Kolkata, West Bengal had been cancelled.

In Jharkhand, the exam was cancelled at TISSA Technology, located at E/176, Main Road, Chirachas, Opposite SBI, Bokaro Steel City. A total of 66 candidates who missed the first shift, along with all candidates scheduled for the second and third shifts, were affected. Their exams will be rescheduled, according to the official notice.

In Jammu, the SSC North Western Region confirmed that all shifts on September 13 at Digital Computer Education Centre were cancelled due to technical problems.

The chaos surrounding the exam has sparked nationwide protests and criticism from aspirants, many of whom have accused the commission of repeated mismanagement. In response to the growing unrest, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan clarified that far-off exam centres were allocated this year due to the limited centre availability of the new Exam Conducting Agency (ECA), which replaced TCS, the previous service provider.

In light of the widespread disruptions, the SSC has now officially rescheduled the CGL Tier-1 exam for all affected candidates. The new exam dates are from September 22 to 27, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSC regional websites for updated admit cards and further instructions regarding rescheduled exams.

