SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam to be Conducted for Candidates Facing 'Genuine' Technical Glitches

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will conduct re-examinations for candidates who experienced verified technical disruptions during the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025.

In an official statement, the Commission confirmed that the re-exams for affected candidates will be conducted on or before September 26, 2025. The move follows an overwhelming response to the SSC’s newly launched Feedback Portal, which has received nearly 10,000 submissions from candidates detailing their examination experiences.

Out of these, approximately 2,000 candidates reported technical issues during their computer-based tests. The Commission emphasized that only candidates with “genuine” and verified cases of disruption will be eligible to reappear for the examination.

“Where disruptions are found to be genuine, affected candidates will be given an opportunity to re-appear,” the official statement said.

The SSC also confirmed that despite the reported issues, no examination shift was cancelled or rescheduled on September 19, and the exams continued as scheduled.

As of now, more than 7.16 lakh candidates have successfully appeared for the SSC CGL 2025 across the country. The Commission's initiative to collect direct feedback is seen as a step toward increasing transparency and accountability in the exam process.

Candidates selected for the re-exam will be notified individually through the SSC portal or registered contact details.