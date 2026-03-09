NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Admit Card for March 11–13 Exams; Here’s How to Download

Summary Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg The CUET PG 2026 examination is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 37 subjects from March 6 to March 27, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate 2026 (CUET PG 2026) for candidates scheduled to appear in exams between March 11 and March 13, 2026.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The CUET PG 2026 examination is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 37 subjects from March 6 to March 27, 2026. The exam is being held across 292 cities in India and abroad, including 16 international centres, according to NTA.

Details on the Admit Card

The CUET PG 2026 admit card includes key information such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam date and shift

Exam centre details

Reporting time

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Click on the “CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 11 to 13 Exams” link Enter login credentials such as application number and password Click on the “Login” button The admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for exam day

The NTA said candidates facing difficulties while downloading the admit card or noticing discrepancies in the details can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities across India.