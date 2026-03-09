NTA

NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Admit Card for March 11–13 Exams; Here’s How to Download

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Mar 2026
12:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
The CUET PG 2026 examination is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 37 subjects from March 6 to March 27, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate 2026 (CUET PG 2026) for candidates scheduled to appear in exams between March 11 and March 13, 2026.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The CUET PG 2026 examination is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 37 subjects from March 6 to March 27, 2026. The exam is being held across 292 cities in India and abroad, including 16 international centres, according to NTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details on the Admit Card

The CUET PG 2026 admit card includes key information such as:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Exam date and shift
  • Exam centre details
  • Reporting time
  • Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
  2. Click on the “CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 11 to 13 Exams” link
  3. Enter login credentials such as application number and password
  4. Click on the “Login” button
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Download it and take a printout for exam day

The NTA said candidates facing difficulties while downloading the admit card or noticing discrepancies in the details can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities across India.

Last updated on 09 Mar 2026
12:25 PM
NTA CUET PG CUET PG 2026 Admit Card
Similar stories
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Download Link for CBT I H. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Result 2025: Two Akanksha Singhs Claim Rank 301, Row Awaits Official Clarificati. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee Releases Full Exam Schedule, Application to Begin Soon

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - NTA Announces Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Download Link for CBT I H. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Result 2025: Two Akanksha Singhs Claim Rank 301, Row Awaits Official Clarificati. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee Releases Full Exam Schedule, Application to Begin Soon

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - NTA Announces Revised Schedule

WBSSC

WBSSC Group D SLST Recruitment Test Concludes, Over 8 Lakh Examinees Appear; Expected. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Exam 2026: Class 12 Papers from March 9-11 Postponed in Middle East, Review Unde. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality