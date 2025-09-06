SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Check Key Updates Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials once it is made available This year’s SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies across various government departments

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 Tier-I Admit Card soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials once it is made available.

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across various centers in the country. The examination will be held on all days including Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier, the Commission released the exam city intimation slip, allowing candidates to check their exam center in advance. The admit card, however, remains a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

The Tier-I examination will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper will be divided into four key sections:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour, and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. All questions will be bilingual—English and Hindi, except for those in the English Comprehension section.

This year’s SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies across various government departments. The registration process for the same was conducted from June 9 to July 4, 2025.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Click on the login link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center. They are also advised to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and reach the venue well before the reporting time.