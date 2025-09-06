SSC

SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Check Key Updates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
12:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials once it is made available
This year’s SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies across various government departments

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 Tier-I Admit Card soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials once it is made available.

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across various centers in the country. The examination will be held on all days including Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier, the Commission released the exam city intimation slip, allowing candidates to check their exam center in advance. The admit card, however, remains a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tier-I examination will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper will be divided into four key sections:

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • General Awareness
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • English Comprehension

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour, and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. All questions will be bilingual—English and Hindi, except for those in the English Comprehension section.

This year’s SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies across various government departments. The registration process for the same was conducted from June 9 to July 4, 2025.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center. They are also advised to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and reach the venue well before the reporting time.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
12:45 PM
SSC SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality