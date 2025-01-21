SSC CGL 2024: Typing test for January 18 shift cancelled; Know important details here

Summary The commission has cancelled the exam based on reports of technical glitches It must be noted that the commission has also announced the tentative date of the admit card release date– January 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024) held during the second shift on January 18, 2025. The commission has cancelled the exam based on reports of technical glitches.

“Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, conducted in Shift-II on 18th January 2025, stands cancelled. The re-examination has been rescheduled to 31st January 2025,” the official notification reads.

It must be noted that the commission has also announced the tentative date of the admit card release date– January 31. Through this recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill 17,727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ central government vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in On the homepage, open the admit card tab Click on the exam name On the login window, provide the requested information Log in and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for further reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.