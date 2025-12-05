Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Announces Exam Dates for Classes 9 to 12 for Academic Year 2025–26- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
14:34 PM

File Image

Summary
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially announced the examination schedule for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for the 2026 board session. The board released the dates through an update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, providing students and schools ample time to prepare for the upcoming annual examinations.

According to the announcement, the RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence on February 12, 2026, and conclude on March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled from March 10 to March 25, 2026.

The board has advised students to take note of the exam window and begin preparing systematically to ensure strong performance in their respective subjects.

RBSE Exam Dates 2026

For the 2025–26 academic session, RBSE will conduct exams as per the following schedule:

  • Class 9: March 10 to March 25, 2026
  • Class 10: February 12 to March 12, 2026
  • Class 11: March 10 to March 25, 2026
  • Class 12: February 12 to March 12, 2026

These examinations will cover all compulsory and elective subjects offered under the RBSE curriculum.

While the overall schedule has been announced, the detailed subject-wise date sheet for each class is yet to be released. RBSE confirmed that the complete timetable will soon be made available on its official website.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
14:35 PM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Class 10 Exam dates
