SSC Announces GD Constable 2026 Exam Schedule; Introduces Preference-Based Test Windows

Summary According to the official notification, the examination will commence on April 27, 2026, and continue until May 30, 2026 In a notable change, SSC has introduced a preference-based scheduling system, allowing candidates to select their preferred examination weeks

The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday released the examination schedule for the Constable (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for 2026, outlining a phased plan to conduct the test across the country.

According to the official notification, the examination will commence on April 27, 2026, and continue until May 30, 2026. The Commission has divided the test into four distinct windows to manage the large number of candidates and ensure smoother operations at examination centres nationwide.

In a notable change, SSC has introduced a preference-based scheduling system, allowing candidates to select their preferred examination weeks. The move is aimed at improving candidate convenience and streamlining logistics for one of the country’s largest recruitment exercises.

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Candidates who have already registered must log in to the official portal and submit their order of preference for all available exam windows. The preference submission facility opened at 3:00 PM on April 11 and will remain active until 5:00 PM on April 15, 2026.

The examination windows are scheduled as follows: April 27 to May 2 (Window 1), May 4 to May 9 (Window 2), May 18 to May 23 (Window 3), and May 25 to May 30 (Window 4). The gaps between certain phases have been intentionally planned to accommodate administrative arrangements and logistical requirements.

Officials advised candidates to complete the preference selection process within the stipulated timeframe and regularly check the SSC website for further updates, including details on admit cards and examination centres.

The recruitment drive is expected to see participation from lakhs of candidates across India, making efficient scheduling and coordination a key priority for the Commission.