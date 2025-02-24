SSC announces 18174 vacancies for CGL 2024 exam- Read latest details inside

Summary Candidates will be able to check the post-wise distribution of vacancies at the official website- ssc.gov.in The SSC CGL 2024 window will remain open up to February 27 (5 pm) through candidate login on the commission's website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. Candidates will be able to check the post-wise distribution of vacancies at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

As per the latest information, the commission will fill 18,174 vacancies through this examination. Previously, the commission said 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ central government vacancies would be filled through CGL 2024. The commission has also released the option-cum-preference form for CGL 2024.

SSC CGL tier 1 result was announced on December 5, 2024. The window will remain open up to February 27 (5 pm) through candidate login on the commission's website.

“Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. Candidates must ensure that after filing their preference, they must submit the form by clicking the “SUBMIT” button. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” SSC said.

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to check

Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in Open the result tab Click on the exam name (CGL 2024) Open the result PDF Check your result using your roll number

Candidates who do not submit their preferences within the stipulated time will not be considered for the final result, the commission said.