SSC CGL

SSC announces 18174 vacancies for CGL 2024 exam- Read latest details inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to check the post-wise distribution of vacancies at the official website- ssc.gov.in
The SSC CGL 2024 window will remain open up to February 27 (5 pm) through candidate login on the commission's website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. Candidates will be able to check the post-wise distribution of vacancies at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

As per the latest information, the commission will fill 18,174 vacancies through this examination. Previously, the commission said 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ central government vacancies would be filled through CGL 2024. The commission has also released the option-cum-preference form for CGL 2024.

SSC CGL tier 1 result was announced on December 5, 2024. The window will remain open up to February 27 (5 pm) through candidate login on the commission's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. Candidates must ensure that after filing their preference, they must submit the form by clicking the “SUBMIT” button. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” SSC said.

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. Open the result tab
  3. Click on the exam name (CGL 2024)
  4. Open the result PDF
  5. Check your result using your roll number

Candidates who do not submit their preferences within the stipulated time will not be considered for the final result, the commission said.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
14:02 PM
SSC CGL SSC SSC CGL 2024 Staff Selection Commission Vacancies
Similar stories
APPSC Recruitment 2024

APPSC Group 2 Main Provisional Answer Key Out, Objections Open Feb 25

Punjab Police Recruitment Board

Punjab Police Recruitment Board begins registration for 1746 vacancies- Details here

JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results; How to Check Scores

TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APPSC Recruitment 2024

APPSC Group 2 Main Provisional Answer Key Out, Objections Open Feb 25

Punjab Police Recruitment Board

Punjab Police Recruitment Board begins registration for 1746 vacancies- Details here

JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results; How to Check Scores

TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

BESC

BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Return to the Campus

MHT CET

Registration deadline revised for MHT CET 2025- Check Latest Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality