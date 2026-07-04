DU PG Admission 2026: Application Correction Begins; Seat Allotment Status Soon

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the application correction window for candidates who have registered for the Postgraduate (PG) admissions. Eligible applicants can now modify the editable fields in their submitted application forms by visiting the official admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the application correction window for candidates who have registered for the Postgraduate (PG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible applicants can now modify the editable fields in their submitted application forms by visiting the official admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until 11.59 PM on July 5, giving candidates a limited opportunity to review and update their application details before the admission process moves to the next stage.

The university has advised all registered candidates to carefully verify the information entered in their application forms and make any necessary corrections within the stipulated deadline. Applicants should note that this is the only correction window being provided by the university. Once the deadline expires, the correction facility will not be reopened under any circumstances. All details submitted after the correction window closes will be treated as final and considered during the CSAS PG Admission 2026-27 process.

Following the completion of the correction period, Delhi University will release the third round of CSAS PG seat allocation on July 9, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in this round can accept their seats from July 9 to July 11, 2026, until 11.59 PM. Colleges and departments will verify the submitted applications and accepted admissions from July 9 to July 12, while candidates must complete the online fee payment by July 13, 2026, before 11.59 PM to confirm their admission.

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The university has also announced the schedule for admissions under the supernumerary quotas. The allocation list for Children/Widows (CW), Sports, and Ward categories will be published on July 10, 2026. Candidates belonging to these categories will be required to accept their allotted seats between July 10 and July 11, 2026, as per the prescribed timeline.