Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D 2026: CBT Exam Dates, City Slip and Admit Card Schedule Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
10:23 AM

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Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment (CEN 09/2025) Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).
The examination will be organised in three shifts each day to accommodate the large number of applicants competing for 22,195 Group D vacancies across various railway zones.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment (CEN 09/2025) Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). According to the latest notification, the recruitment examination will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The examination will be organised in three shifts each day to accommodate the large number of applicants competing for 22,195 Group D vacancies across various railway zones.

The RRB Group D CBT 1 examination will be conducted in three sessions every day. The first shift will begin at 9 AM, with candidates required to report to the examination centre by 7:30 am. The second shift will commence at 12.45 PM, and candidates appearing in this session must report by 11.15 AM. The third and final shift will start at 4.30 PM, with the reporting time scheduled for 3 PM.

Along with the examination schedule, the Railway Recruitment Board has also announced the tentative timeline for the release of the city intimation slip and admit card. Candidates appearing for the examination are expected to receive their city intimation slips ten days prior to the exam date. The city slip will provide details of the examination city, enabling candidates to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

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The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 for candidates is expected to be released four days before the respective exam date. Candidates will be required to download these documents from the official Railway Recruitment Board portal using their registration credentials once they are made available.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
10:23 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Exam dates Group D Recruitment Board
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