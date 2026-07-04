Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET 2026 Web Option Entry Ends Today; Check Revised Counselling Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
09:58 AM

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Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has extended the web option entry facility for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 counselling.
Eligible candidates who have qualified for the counselling process can access the web option entry portal through the official websites, apsbtet.ap.gov.in and polycet.gov.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has extended the web option entry facility for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 counselling process until July 4, providing candidates with additional time to submit their preferred college and course choices. Eligible candidates who have qualified for the counselling process can access the web option entry portal through the official websites, apsbtet.ap.gov.in and polycet.gov.in. Applicants are advised to complete the choice-filling process before the extended deadline, as the counselling process will proceed according to the revised schedule announced by the authorities.

The AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process is being conducted for admission to diploma programmes offered by government, aided and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. During the web option entry process, candidates are required to carefully select and prioritise their preferred colleges and diploma courses, as these choices will play a significant role in the seat allotment process. Students must log in to the official portal using their registered credentials to access the web option facility and submit their preferences within the stipulated time.

According to the counselling authority, admissions will be carried out through two rounds of counselling. The final allotment of seats will be determined on the basis of candidates' performance in the AP POLYCET 2026 examination, the web options submitted during counselling, reservation category, and other applicable admission guidelines.

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To submit the AP POLYCET 2026 web options, candidates should visit the official website and click on the web option registration link. Applicants who have not already created login credentials must first complete the registration process before signing in to the portal. After logging in, candidates can select their preferred district, assign priority to their desired colleges and diploma courses from the available list, and save the entered choices before the deadline. Students are advised to review all selected options carefully before final submission to avoid any errors during seat allocation.

As per the revised counselling timetable, the web option entry facility will remain available until July 4, while candidates will be allowed to edit their submitted web options on July 5. The AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 7. Candidates who receive seat allotments will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 8 and July 11 to complete the admission process and secure their seats.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
09:59 AM
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Diploma Programme Counselling
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