Mumbai rains

Heavy Rain Alerts Trigger School, College Closures Across Mumbai; Check Region-Wise Advisory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
10:48 AM

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Summary
Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have announced the closure of educational institutions.
The decision follows weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.

Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have announced the closure of educational institutions on Saturday, July 4, as a precautionary measure. The decision follows weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days. Civic authorities have taken the step to ensure the safety of students, teachers and educational staff as adverse weather conditions are expected to affect normal life.

The KDMC Education Department issued a circular stating that all schools and colleges operating within the municipal corporation limits will remain closed on July 4. The order applies to institutions affiliated with all education boards and managements, including the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other recognised boards. The civic body said the decision was based on the IMD's forecast, which has placed Thane district under an Orange Alert for July 3 and July 4, followed by a Red Alert on July 5. According to the forecast, the region is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, increasing the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions that could affect the safe movement of students and staff.

The Education Department has also instructed school and college authorities to remain vigilant, closely monitor weather updates and implement all necessary precautionary measures during the period of severe weather. The civic body emphasised that ensuring the safety of students, teachers and non-teaching employees remains the highest priority as rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the weekend.

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Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that all schools within its jurisdiction will remain closed on July 4 in anticipation of heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The weather department has forecast repeated spells of heavy rain between July 4 and July 6, with the most intense phase expected from the evening of July 4 until midnight on July 5. Thane and neighbouring Palghar districts are expected to receive particularly heavy showers during this period, prompting authorities to adopt preventive measures in advance.

To strengthen disaster preparedness, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed all concerned officers and employees to remain available at the municipal headquarters throughout the period of adverse weather. Officials from key departments, including engineering, water supply, sewerage, gardens and solid waste management, have been instructed to stay deployed in the field to ensure a swift response to any emergency situations arising from the heavy rains. The municipal administration has urged residents to remain cautious, follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
10:49 AM
Mumbai rains school closure Heavy rainfall India Meteorological Department (IMD)
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