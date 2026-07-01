SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE Slot Booking For Phase 3 Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Download at srmist.edu.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
16:30 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can book their preferred examination slot and download their admit cards through the official website, srmist.edu.in
According to the official schedule, the slot booking and hall ticket download facility will remain available until July 3, 2026, at 5 pm

The Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute of Science and Technology will commence the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 3 slot booking and hall ticket download process on July 2 at 11 am. Registered candidates can book their preferred examination slot and download their admit cards through the official website, srmist.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the slot booking and hall ticket download facility will remain available until July 3, 2026, at 5 pm.

To help candidates familiarise themselves with the remote proctored examination system, the institute will conduct a mock test on July 2 and July 3.

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Candidates are advised to participate in the mock examination to understand the online test interface and ensure that their systems meet the technical requirements before the actual exam.

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Exam Schedule

The Phase 3 entrance examination will be conducted in remote proctored online mode over two days:

  • July 4: Afternoon session, 2 pm to 4:30 pm
  • July 5: Forenoon session, 10 am to 12:30 pm

Candidates will be monitored through online proctoring throughout the examination.

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to book their slot and download the admit card:

  1. Visit the official website, srmist.edu.in.
  2. Click on the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 3 Slot Booking link.
  3. Log in using the application number and password.
  4. Select the preferred examination slot.
  5. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates should complete the slot booking within the stipulated time, as the hall ticket will be generated only after a slot has been successfully booked. They are also advised to keep checking the official website for any further updates regarding the examination.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
16:31 PM
SRM Institute of Science and Technology Registration
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