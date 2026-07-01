NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Extends Bank Account Verification Deadline; Check Details

Summary Eligible candidates can now complete the verification and correction process till July 7, 2026, at 11:50 pm through the official NEET portal The extension offers relief to candidates who either missed the earlier deadline or submitted incorrect banking information, ensuring that eligible applicants do not miss out on their fee refund due to technical or clerical errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for candidates to verify or update their bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process. Eligible candidates can now complete the verification and correction process till July 7, 2026, at 11:50 pm through the official NEET portal.

The extension offers relief to candidates who either missed the earlier deadline or submitted incorrect banking information, ensuring that eligible applicants do not miss out on their fee refund due to technical or clerical errors.

In an official notification, NTA announced that the refund portal will remain open until July 7, 2026, allowing candidates to view, confirm, correct, or update their bank account details.

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The agency said the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible candidate is deprived of receiving the refund.

"With a view to ensuring that no candidate is inconvenienced and that every eligible candidate has a fair chance to receive the refund, NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till 7 July 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)," the official notice stated.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

Visit the official NEET website. Click on the "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)" link. Log in using the required credentials. Open the candidate dashboard. Verify or update the bank account details. Review the information carefully and submit it. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

To complete the verification, candidates must log in to the NEET UG 2026 registration portal and complete the required two-factor authentication. After accessing the 'Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation' link, they can confirm or modify their banking information.

NTA has also allowed candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, if required, to help ensure the accuracy of the submitted bank account details.

The agency has clarified that once the bank details are submitted after completing the authentication process, the information will be treated as final. Candidates are therefore advised to verify all details carefully before submitting the form to avoid any issues during the refund process.