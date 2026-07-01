National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Extends Bank Account Verification Deadline; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
14:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now complete the verification and correction process till July 7, 2026, at 11:50 pm through the official NEET portal
The extension offers relief to candidates who either missed the earlier deadline or submitted incorrect banking information, ensuring that eligible applicants do not miss out on their fee refund due to technical or clerical errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for candidates to verify or update their bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process. Eligible candidates can now complete the verification and correction process till July 7, 2026, at 11:50 pm through the official NEET portal.

The extension offers relief to candidates who either missed the earlier deadline or submitted incorrect banking information, ensuring that eligible applicants do not miss out on their fee refund due to technical or clerical errors.

In an official notification, NTA announced that the refund portal will remain open until July 7, 2026, allowing candidates to view, confirm, correct, or update their bank account details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency said the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible candidate is deprived of receiving the refund.

"With a view to ensuring that no candidate is inconvenienced and that every eligible candidate has a fair chance to receive the refund, NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till 7 July 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)," the official notice stated.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

  1. Visit the official NEET website.
  2. Click on the "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)" link.
  3. Log in using the required credentials.
  4. Open the candidate dashboard.
  5. Verify or update the bank account details.
  6. Review the information carefully and submit it.
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

To complete the verification, candidates must log in to the NEET UG 2026 registration portal and complete the required two-factor authentication. After accessing the 'Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation' link, they can confirm or modify their banking information.

NTA has also allowed candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, if required, to help ensure the accuracy of the submitted bank account details.

The agency has clarified that once the bank details are submitted after completing the authentication process, the information will be treated as final. Candidates are therefore advised to verify all details carefully before submitting the form to avoid any issues during the refund process.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
14:16 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG 2026 NEET UG NTA
Similar stories
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Milia Islamia

JMI Integrates SWAYAM Courses Into Curriculum; Conducts Exams, Admissions in Record T. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Result 2026 Declared; Merit List, Category-wise Cutoff Released, PET Next

Tamil Nadu government

TNEA 2026 Rank List Out: Akshitha N Tops, 53 Candidates Secure Perfect Score; Counsel. . .

Industrial training institute (ITI)

Maharashtra ITI Admission 2026 Process Begins, Detailed Schedule Out - Check Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Milia Islamia

JMI Integrates SWAYAM Courses Into Curriculum; Conducts Exams, Admissions in Record T. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Result 2026 Declared; Merit List, Category-wise Cutoff Released, PET Next

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Counselling: KEA to Reopen Option Entry After KCET Mock Seat All. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNEA 2026 Rank List Out: Akshitha N Tops, 53 Candidates Secure Perfect Score; Counsel. . .

Industrial training institute (ITI)

Maharashtra ITI Admission 2026 Process Begins, Detailed Schedule Out - Check Dates

DU Admissions

DU CSAS UG 2026 Phase 2 Begins Soon, University to Revise BA Course Combinations - Al. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality