Haryana government

HTET Admit Card 2026 Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
15:01 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in to htet.eapplynow.com using their registration credentials
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in government schools across the state

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in to htet.eapplynow.com using their registration credentials.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in government schools across the state. The examination is held for three teaching levels:

  • Level 1: Primary Teacher (PRT)
  • Level 2: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Classes VI to VIII
  • Level 3: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
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The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre without a valid hall ticket.

HTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official HTET website at htet.eapplynow.com.
  2. Click on the 'HTET Admit Card 2026' download link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and password.
  4. Submit the login details.
  5. Check the information displayed on the admit card.
  6. Download the hall ticket and take multiple printouts for future use.

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre and follow all the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. They should also keep visiting the official HTET website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
15:03 PM
Haryana government HTET Admit Card
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