National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG Registration 2026 Begins at natboard.edu.in; NBEMS Issues Important Advisory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
16:05 PM

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Summary
In a significant clarification, NBEMS said that test city allocation will not be carried out on a first come, first serve basis, meaning candidates will not receive preference for their desired test state, city or examination centre simply by applying early
NBEMS has clarified that candidates should not submit their applications hastily in the hope of securing a preferred examination centre

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates planning to apply for the NEET PG 2026 examination. Ahead of releasing the information bulletin, the board has urged aspirants to carefully read the official guidelines before filling out the application form instead of rushing to submit it.

In a significant clarification, NBEMS said that test city allocation will not be carried out on a first come, first serve basis, meaning candidates will not receive preference for their desired test state, city or examination centre simply by applying early.

NBEMS has clarified that candidates should not submit their applications hastily in the hope of securing a preferred examination centre.

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According to the advisory, candidates will be required to select three preferred test states while filling out the application form. The first preferred state must be the same as the correspondence state mentioned in the application, while the remaining two preferences should be neighbouring states.

The board further stated that although every effort will be made to allot candidates a test city based on their preferences, it reserves the right to assign a test city or centre anywhere in India due to administrative, security, logistical, technical or other unavoidable reasons.

The board has cautioned candidates against submitting false or unsupported information in their applications.

"Submission of false, misleading or unsupported information/documents may result in cancellation of candidature and other appropriate action," NBEMS said in its advisory.

NBEMS has also issued detailed instructions regarding photograph uploads.

Candidates must upload a recent passport-size photograph taken within the last three months, along with other prescribed images, strictly as per the specifications mentioned in the information bulletin.

The board has warned that applications containing manipulated, unclear or non-compliant photographs or images are liable to be rejected.

Candidates are advised to wait for the official information bulletin, read all instructions carefully and ensure that the information and documents submitted during the application process are accurate to avoid rejection of their candidature.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
17:07 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NBEMS NEET PG 2026 NEET PG
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