JMI Integrates SWAYAM Courses Into Curriculum; Conducts Exams, Admissions in Record Time

Summary Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced a major academic reform by integrating SWAYAM courses into its curriculum and examination framework for the first time. The university highlighted that it has successfully completed its end-semester examinations and admission-related assessments for the 2026-27 academic session within a notably short timeframe.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced a major academic reform by integrating SWAYAM courses into its curriculum and examination framework for the first time, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university announced that the move forms part of a broader effort to modernise academic processes and enhance flexibility in higher education. Alongside the inclusion of Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses, the institution has also implemented multiple-entry provisions envisioned under the NEP, marking a significant step toward a more student-centric academic structure.

The university highlighted that it has successfully completed its end-semester examinations and admission-related assessments for the 2026-27 academic session within a notably short timeframe. According to officials, end-semester examinations for more than 280 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes were conducted between May 2 and May 25, 2026. Nearly 20,000 students appeared for these examinations across various disciplines, reflecting the scale of the academic exercise undertaken by the institution.

In addition to conducting examinations, the Office of the Controller of Examinations managed to declare nearly 800 examination results within the prescribed timeline. University authorities attributed the achievement to the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed for both faculty members and students. These guidelines focused on ensuring timely evaluation of answer scripts and prompt submission of academic records.

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JMI also completed admission tests for more than 280 academic programmes for the 2026-27 session. Along with admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses, the university conducted entrance examinations for doctoral programmes and the Civil Services Coaching Programme offered through its Residential Coaching Academy.

To facilitate wider participation, admission tests were organised in 16 cities across India, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ranchi, among others. The university has adopted multiple admission pathways for different programmes. Admissions to 25 courses will be determined through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) scores, while entry to BTech and Bachelor of Architecture programmes will be based on JEE (Main) 2026 and NATA 2026 rankings, respectively. Admissions to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP BEd) will be carried out using NCET 2026 scores. The university confirmed that the process of announcing admission results has already commenced.

Apart from higher education admissions, Jamia also conducted entrance examinations for admission to its schools for Classes VI, IX and XI. These school-level admissions attracted more than 53,500 applications, further highlighting the institution’s popularity among students and parents.