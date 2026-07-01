AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Over 1.82 Lakh Qualify in Engineering

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling schedule shortly

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has declared the AP EAPCET 2026 Result today, July 1. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access the result, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and hall ticket number. The rank card contains details including the candidate's marks, rank and qualifying status.

According to the results announced by the authorities, 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, recording an overall 70.52 per cent pass percentage.

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In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 63,546 candidates qualified, with an impressive 89.59 per cent pass percentage.

Girls outperformed boys in the Engineering stream, registering a 71.65 per cent pass rate.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026, for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAPCET Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Candidates can access their results through the following websites:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the 'AP EAPCET Result 2026' link on the homepage. Enter your registration number and hall ticket number. Click on Submit. The AP EAPCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully and download the rank card. Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling schedule shortly.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by participating colleges across the state.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on counselling registration, certificate verification, web option entry and seat allotment.