NCET 2026 Answer Key Released by NTA - Objection Window to Close Soon; Check Links

Summary The National Testing Agency has uploaded the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key, along with the question paper and response sheet, through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026, enabling candidates to review their performance. Students who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key, along with the question paper and response sheet, through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.

To download the NCET 2026 answer key, candidates are required to log in using their application number, password, and the displayed captcha code. The documents are available in PDF format and are crucial for candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their scores.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections. As per the official notification, challenges can be submitted by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The objection window will remain open until April 30, 2026, at 11:50 pm. The agency has clearly stated that no challenges will be accepted without the payment of the processing fee, and submissions through any other mode will not be considered.

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The NCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 17 and 18 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam was held in two shifts each day for about 73608 candidates across the country.

As per the marking scheme, the question paper comprised 160 compulsory multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 640 marks. Candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions, allowing candidates to calculate their probable scores with relative ease using the provisional key.

NCET is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a four-year course offered by institutions affiliated with the National Council for Teacher Education. Successful candidates can secure admission in various central and state universities, as well as premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, Regional Institutes of Education, and other government colleges.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit any valid objections within the stipulated timeframe to ensure accuracy in the final answer key and subsequent results.

Find the direct challenge link here.