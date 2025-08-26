Southern Railway Invites Applications for 3500+ Apprentice Posts- Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3538 posts in the organisation

The Southern Railway invited applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3538 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins on August 25 and will end on September 25, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively. The Upper age is relaxable upto 3 years for OBC-(NCL), 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 Years for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Southern Railway Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 100. Fee is to be paid through online mode. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.