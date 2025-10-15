Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Entry Submission on Consumer Protection Themes to Close Today

PTI
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
10:05 AM

Summary
The Department of Consumer Affairs has partnered with the education ministry to challenge students to develop solutions for six consumer protection issues.
Five problem statements remain open for submission until October 15, after the deadline for an onion storage challenge expired on October 7.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has partnered with the education ministry to challenge students to develop solutions for six consumer protection issues, from extending the shelf life of onions to detecting tampering in weighing machines.

The Smart India Hackathon 2025, launched by the Ministry of Education, aims to harness student innovation to address practical problems affecting millions of consumers, the department said in a statement.

Five problem statements remain open for submission until October 15, after the deadline for an onion storage challenge expired on October 7. The initiative involves collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education.

The problems range from improving post-harvest storage for onions, where losses of 30-50 per cent occur due to rotting and sprouting, to developing non-destructive testing methods for gold jewellery hallmarking.

Other challenges include creating an AI-powered system to verify compliance with legal metrology rules on e-commerce platforms, where rapid growth has led to persistent violations of mandatory labelling requirements.

Students are also tasked with designing automated testing systems for electrical safety equipment and developing real-time detection systems for tampering in weighing and measuring devices used in commerce.

India made gold hallmarking mandatory in June 2021 across 373 districts. The country's diverse jewellery, including cast, handmade, hollow, and plated items, makes traditional fire assay testing destructive, driving demand for alternatives.

The hackathon provides students a platform to work with industry experts, government agencies, and other stakeholders while showcasing their technical skills, the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
10:06 AM
Smart India Hackathon Education Ministry Consumer affairs Registration
