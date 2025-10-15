Assam government

SLRC Assam Declares ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 at assam.gov.in- Direct Link to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
13:15 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Class 4 recruitment exam can now check their results online through the official websites — assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org
According to the official announcement, the declared results are provisional in nature

The State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has officially declared the results for the ADRE Grade 4 examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Class 4 recruitment exam can now check their results online through the official websites — assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

The results have been made available in a digital format, allowing candidates to view and download their individual scorecards. To access their results, applicants must log in using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth. It is advised to retain a printed copy of the result for future reference during the document verification and appointment stages.

According to the official announcement, the declared results are provisional in nature. Final appointment will depend on the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as outlined in the recruitment advertisement, as well as verification of all supporting documents and declarations made during the online application process.

Candidates facing technical issues while accessing their results can contact the designated help desk for support. The helpline number 9582390056 will be operational on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM.

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in

2. Click on ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Direct Link

This recruitment drive is part of the Assam government’s initiative to streamline state-level hiring processes and ensure transparency in public sector employment.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
13:16 PM
Assam government ADRE 2024 Results out
