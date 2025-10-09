Assam govt

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow; Read Key Updates Here

Posted on 09 Oct 2025
File Image

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has officially announced the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 3 result date. As per the announcement, the ADRE Grade 3 results 2025 will be declared on October 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the Assam Government at assam.gov.in.

The announcement was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

"Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination."

According to the official notice, while the result announcement will begin at 10:30 AM, candidates will be able to view their provisional results from 2:00 PM onwards by logging in with their application number and password on either the Assam State School Education Board website (sebaonline.org) or the Assam government portal (assam.gov.in).

SLRC ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website: assam.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for SLRC Assam Grade 3 results on the homepage
  3. A new login page will appear
  4. Enter your application number and password
  5. Click on Submit
  6. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download and print a copy for future reference

The SLRC ADRE exam is one of the largest recruitment drives in Assam, aiming to fill thousands of vacancies in various state government departments. The announcement of results is expected to bring relief and clarity to thousands of aspirants awaiting their selection status.

