SLPRB issues Assam Police SI Answer Key 2024 at slprbassam.in- Get Direct Link Here

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam issued the answer key for the Sub Inspector recruitment written examination at slprbassam.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the mentioned official website and download the answer key.

This recruitment exam is for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police.

The answer key is free to download but candidates need to pay ₹500 per question if they want to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Each objection must be accompanied by a valid justification, as stipulated by the SLPRB. If the expert committee determines the justification to be valid, the fee of Rs 500 will be refunded. The deadline to raise objections, if necessary against the answer key is till 31 January 2025.

Assam Police SI Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- slprbassam.in On the homepage, check the Assam SI answer key notification. Click on it and you will be redirected to a new page The answer key will appear on the screen, download it and keep it saved Take a print of it for future reference You can also challenge the answer key with proper evidence

