Assam government

SLPRB Issues Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
18:13 PM

File Image

Summary
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4903 posts of Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments
Those who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it using the same portal on the payment of Rs 500 per question

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam published answer keys for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable answer key from the official website, slprbassam.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4903 posts of Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments. SLPRB said that candidates who want to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets can download it on the payment of Rs 50. Those who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it using the same portal on the payment of Rs 500 per question.

“Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid. All the Objections shall be placed before a committee of Academic Experts and the decision of this Committee shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained,” the board said.

Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website – slprbassam.in
  2. Click on the “Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025” link on the home page
  3. The answer key (PDF) will appear in a new window
  4. Download and save it for reference
Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
18:18 PM
Assam government Police recruitment constable answer keys
