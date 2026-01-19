SEED 2026 Result Declared for BDes Admissions at Symbiosis Institute of Design; Check Here

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID)

SEED 2026 Result Declared for BDes Admissions at Symbiosis Institute of Design

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jan 2026
13:01 PM

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website sid.edu.in by logging in with their BDES ID and password
As per the institute, the PRPI round results for SEED 2026 will be announced on January 23

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune, has declared the Symbiosis Design Entrance Exam (SEED) 2026 results today for admission to its Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website sid.edu.in by logging in with their BDES ID and password.

Candidates qualifying the SEED 2026 written examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of the admission process — the Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) round. As per the institute, the PRPI round results for SEED 2026 will be announced on January 23.

The SEED 2026 scorecard for the four-year undergraduate BDes programme includes details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, SID roll number, section-wise marks, total score, percentile, rank, qualifying status, category, and other relevant information.

SID conducted the SEED 2026 examination on January 11 in a single shift from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm across designated test centres.

SEED Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their SEED 2026 result and scorecard:

  1. Visit the official website at sid.edu.in.
  2. Click on the ‘SEED Result 2026’ link on the homepage.
  3. A new login page will open.
  4. Enter your BDES ID and password.
  5. Click on the login button.
  6. The SEED result and BDES scorecard will appear on the screen.
  7. Check the details, download, and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the PRPI round and admission process.

