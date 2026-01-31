SEBI

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Cut-off Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
13:12 PM

File Image

Summary
The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process
Candidates who appeared for the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 examination, held on January 10, 2026, can now check their results online

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 on its official website, sebi.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates who appeared for the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 examination, held on January 10, 2026, can now check their results online. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Phase 2 examination scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The SEBI Grade A recruitment drive aims to fill 135 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager. The selection process consists of three stages — Phase 1, Phase 2, and an interview. Candidates are required to clear both sectional and overall cut-off marks at each stage to move forward in the recruitment process.

The merit list PDF is available on the official SEBI results page. Candidates can download the result by visiting sebi.gov.in, navigating to the Careers or Results section, and clicking on the SEBI Grade A Result 2026 link. After entering their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth, candidates can access and download their scorecard.

The SEBI Grade A Prelims scorecard contains details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, section-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will proceed to the Phase 2 examination, which will be followed by an interview round. The final selection for the post of Assistant Manager will be based on performance in all stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
14:02 PM
SEBI preliminary examination Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
