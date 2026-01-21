SEBI

SEBI Phase 1 Exam Result 2026 for Officer Grade A Expected Soon; Merit List Shortly

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
16:14 PM

File Image

Summary
The Phase 1 exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) was conducted in January 2026, and candidates are now awaiting the outcome
The result will be published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates selected for Phase 2

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to release the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Result 2026 shortly on its official website. The Phase 1 exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) was conducted in January 2026, and candidates are now awaiting the outcome.

The result will be published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates selected for Phase 2. SEBI is also expected to release category-wise cutoff marks along with the result. Candidates should regularly check the official SEBI website to stay updated on the results and subsequent stages of selection.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be eligible for the Phase 2 examination. Cutoff scores will vary by stream, number of posts, exam difficulty, and overall candidate performance.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Result 2026

  1. Visit the official SEBI website.
  2. Click on the “Careers” or “Results” section.
  3. Locate the link for “SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Result 2026.”
  4. Open the merit list PDF.
  5. Download and save it for future reference.
Last updated on 21 Jan 2026
16:14 PM
SEBI Results out
